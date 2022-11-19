RICHMOND, Ind. — The memory of fallen officer Seara Burton is now forever etched into Richmond’s history.

Burton’s name was added to the Richmond Fire and Police Memorial earlier this week. A small ceremony was held on November 18.

Photos courtesy of Richmond Police Dept.

Seara Burton and her K9 partner

Burton was shot in the line of duty on August 10, 2022. She and her K-9 partner Brev were assisting other officers during a traffic stop when Brev detected the presence of narcotics around a suspect’s moped. The suspect, Phillip M. Lee, is accused of pulling a firearm and then firing shots at several officers. Burton was shot in the head.

The four-year veteran of the Richmond police department was taken off life support on September 1 and remained in hospice care until her death on September 18.

Burton’s funeral was held at the Richmond High School gym, one of the largest high school gyms in the state. Speakers included Burton’s fiancé Sierra Neal, Burton’s stepmother and fellow Richmond officer Ami Miller, Richmond Mayor David Snow, and other members of local law enforcement.

State Rep. Brad Barrett is in the works of proposing legislation to name a bridge on U.S. 27 in Burton’s memory.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty when Phillip Lee goes on trial for Burton’s murder.