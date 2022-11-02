INDIANAPOLIS — If you’re on the hunt for seasonal work, experts say plan accordingly.

“You have kind of this interesting mix of more people looking for jobs and fewer jobs than we saw last year,” said Indeed Economist Cory Stahle. “There’s going to be a little more stiff competition that what we saw last year for these types of jobs.”

Indeed released its outlook on the holiday hiring season.

In it, Stahle said 33% more people are looking for seasonal jobs compared to last year. An increase, he said, could be attributed to a couple of reasons.

“Right now in the United States, we have these record levels inflation we haven’t seen in a number of decades,” he said.

Along with households looking at other opportunities to supplement their income in response to inflation, Stahle said return to in-person work is also increasing as people feel more comfortable following the pandemic.

Meanwhile, according to Indeed’s outlook, employers are slightly scaling back on the opportunities. Based off seasonal postings on their site, Stahle said employer demand dropped 8.2%. Indeed’s outlook also mentioned the share of postings noting an urgent need for seasonal help also dropped.

“On the posting side of things, the thing that’s kind of driving maybe a little bit of that pull back, there’s a lot of talk also in the economy right now about a potential recession,” he said, “and so that might be something that could be influencing some employers.”

Despite concerns, Stahle said what is currently seen in the labor market does not indicate a recession.

“Overall if we look at the labor market, what we see is that there are still far more jobs now than there were before the pandemic, and things are really strong,” he said.

Meanwhile, some businesses are hoping to benefit from the increased candidate pool. Jiffy Lube of Indiana’s COO, Lonnie Hinkle, said the demand is year-round as they look to fill part and full-time positions.

“Winter is coming, they say,” he said. “The demand for tires increases. The demand for oil changes increases, and think about all of the holiday travel. Certainly, the demand rises and we’re looking for help.”

“It’s a wide range of opportunities here at Jiffy Lube,” said Hinkle. “We have entry level positions for lube technicians, that can start anywhere on the entry level from $12, $13, $14 an hour.”

Hinkle said some positions don’t require previous experience, as they’ll train if you’re willing to learn.

“For entry level, really no experience necessary,” said Hinkle. “We have an award-winning training program called ‘Jiffy Lube University’, so we can train someone from the ground up.”