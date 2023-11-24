HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Evansville World War II veteran Thurman Carnal passed away on Wednesday at Solarbron at the age of 107-years-old.

According to his obituary, Carnal served in the United States Army during World War II and he worked in the truck and mine supply and Lockwood Truck Stop until his retirement in 1983. He is survived by his son, Darrell Carnal as well as nieces and nephews.

Eyewitness News joined Carnal to help celebrate his 107th birthday at Solarbron Terrace Senior Living Facility earlier this year.

He is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Agnes Cobb Carnal, who passed away in 2008.

Funeral services will be held at Ziemer Funeral Home Central Chapel on November 28.