EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Police Department has released the name of the man responsible for the Walmart West shooting. Police say 25-year-old Ronald Ray Mosely II, a former Walmart employee, entered the store and shot one victim. EPD says it is believed that the victim and Mosely were co-workers at one time.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night, Vanderburgh County Dispatch received the first call reporting an active shooter at the Walmart. Officers from EPD, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, and Indiana State Police responded to the reports. Mosely engaged in more than one gunfight with officers on the scene, both inside and outside of the store. Mosely was pronounced dead in the store.

Police also say Mosley has a criminal history. Eyewitness News had the opportunity to speak with a current Walmart employee about Mosely’s history of violence in the workplace. “He was violent at Walmart and they took longer than they should’ve terminating his employment,” the employee says, “It took him attacking five associates at Walmart before he was fired.” In reference to the attack, the employee goes on to say, “He went in there with targets.”

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but authorities say that she was responsive to first responders before being transported to the hospital.

This is an active investigation, Eyewitness News will bring updates as more information becomes available.