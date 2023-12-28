Editor’s Note: As of this article’s publication, Johnson County officials have not provided FOX59/CBS4 with a mugshot of the suspect arrested during this incident.

EDINBURGH, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested this week in Johnson County for attempting to shoot a police officer after officials said his rifle jammed during a traffic stop.

Joshua Andrew Burton, 28, was arrested by Edinburgh Police Department officers on Dec. 27 after what officials called “an incident arising out of a traffic stop.”

According to a statement sent Thursday by Johnson County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Brandon Robinson, Burton’s car was stopped by an officer Wednesday night for “traffic infractions”.

The EPD officer who made the stop told prosecutors that, while he was exiting his squad car, he saw Burton had already gotten out of his car as well. Robinson’s statement described Burton as “running at [the officer] with an AR-style rifle.”

“The officer stated that while he was getting cover, he observed Burton drop the firearm to his waist to clear it due to a malfunction,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“Officers apprehended Burton soon after and later discovered that the primer of a round ejected from the firearm appeared to have been struck.”

According to officials, Burton is now being held at the Johnson County Jail but has yet to be formally charged in the incident.

EPD’s investigation into the incident is active, Robinson said, and the prosecutor’s office is reviewing the case for criminal charges. A formal charging decision is expected to be made next week.