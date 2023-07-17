INDIANAPOLIS — Cenveo, a leading North American manufacturer of envelopes, will be closing its Indianapolis plant on the city’s southeast side.

In a notice filed to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development, Cenveo confirmed the permanent closure of the plant located at 6302 Churchman Bypass.

Cenveo said all operations at the plant will cease on Sept. 8 and all 127 employees will be permanently laid off.

No reason was given in the notice for the reason Cenveo is closing the plant.

Cenveo is based in Stamford, Connecticut, and was founded in 1921. The printing company specializes in envelopes, printing and labels and was known as Mail-Well until rebranding in 2004. According to Cenvoe’s website, the company operates 15 facilities across the U.S.

Cenveo filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 2, 2018.