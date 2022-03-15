INDIANAPOLIS – Pandemic-related SNAP benefits will end for Indiana families after May.

That’s according to the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA).

At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. government issued “emergency allotments” to help families on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

SNAP families were eligible receive the maximum benefit based on the number of people in their household. For most Indiana families on SNAP, it meant they received more benefits than they would have under “normal” circumstances.

Now that Indiana’s public health emergency has expired, and due to a recent change in state law, May will be the final month for enhanced SNAP benefits for Hoosiers, FSSA said.

Starting in June, households will no longer receive the enhanced SNAP benefit amount. However, SNAP benefits won’t return to pre-pandemic levels, thanks to a cost-of-living adjustment and the USDA’s Thrifty Food Plan, which updated the formula for SNAP benefits.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, 614,553 Hoosiers were participating in SNAP as of December 2021.

From the USDA:

Because SNAP households are expected to spend about 30 percent of their own resources on food, your allotment is calculated by multiplying your household’s net monthly income by 0.3, and subtracting the result from the maximum monthly allotment for your household size.

Here are the monthly allotment maximums based on household size:

1: $250

2: $459

3: $658

4: $835

5: $992

6: $1,190

7: $1,316

8: $1,504, each additional person: add +$188