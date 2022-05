ELWOOD, Ind. — City officials are urging Elwood residents to boil water for five minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

Mayor Todd Jones said this is because of a water leak that has reduced pressure in some areas of the city’s water system.

Jones said officials will notify the public when the issue is fixed and boiling water is no longer necessary.

Anyone with questions can call the Elwood Water Department at 765-663-9844.