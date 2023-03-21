LEBANON, Ind. — A proposed $2.1 billion Eli Lilly manufacturing campus will reportedly begin construction this spring and hopes to be operational by 2026 or 2027.

The site will compose of two manufacturing facilities and will be located north of Lebanon — east of I-65 and south of County Road 450 North — on a campus encompassing more than 1.6 million square feet.

Eli Lilly and Company previously estimated that 1,500 construction jobs will be required to construct the two manufacturing facilities, which total 13 buildings when combined. The company projected that at least 500 new jobs would be created as a result of the new facilities.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reported that the Lebanon Plan Commission voted unaminously on Monday to approve the development.

IBJ reported that one of the facilities will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients used in Lilly medications while the other facility will focus on cell and gene therapy.

The two Eli Lilly facilities are seen as the anchor to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation’s LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County. While the IEDC has acquired 7,000 acres as part of the LEAP district, some Boone County families have held out selling their land.

Lebanon Mayor Matt Gentry previously said the LEAP development won’t be a typical manufacturing park, but an ecosystem of research, technology and manufacturing to help Boone County and Indiana compete on an international stage.