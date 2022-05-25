LEBANON, Ind. — Eli Lilly and Company has announced it will be investing $2.1 billion in two new manufacturing sites at Indiana’s LEAP Lebanon Innovation and Research District in Boone County.

The company stated the project is expected to create up to 500 new Lilly roles with an additional four indirect jobs for every Lilly position created. The facilities’ construction is estimated to require 1,500 construction jobs.

The new facilities will expand Lilly’s manufacturing network for active ingredients and new therapeutic modalities such as genetic medicines, the company said in a statement.

“Lilly has been an anchor in Indiana’s economy for generations, and this announcement means they will continue to be here for generations,” said Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb. “I am incredibly proud Lilly continues to make exciting investments in Indiana that will better the lives and opportunities of Hoosiers for decades to come. And in turn, the very research and pharmaceutical manufacturing spearheaded here in our state will improve lives worldwide.”

The expansion in Boone County is contingent upon local zoning and annexation approvals, the company said in their release.

This new expansion isn’t the first time Eli Lilly has expanded its Indiana footprint. In 2019, the company announced a series of investments in research and manufacturing in and around Indianapolis. Those investments totaled more than $2.5 billion over five years and have created manufacturing jobs. To date, Lilly said it has more than 3,700 manufacturing employees in Indiana, according to the company.