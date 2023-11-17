INDIANAPOLIS — Officials with Eli Lilly and Company announced Friday that the company plans to construct a new billion-dollar facility in Germany.

According to a news release from the company, the $2.5 billion high-tech manufacturing site will be located in Alzey, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany. The new site will expand the company’s global parenteral (injectable) product and device manufacturing network, as well as support an increased demand for the company’s medicines.

This addition is expected to expand the company’s reach in Europe, with Eli Lilly and Company operating a total of six manufacturing sites in the country with this new addition. The release said the company hopes to create operational synergies, strengthen relationships with universities and governments as well as diversify the growing presence of the company in Europe.

“Every investment into our manufacturing capacity around the world is a renewed commitment to patients today – and to those who may need our medicines tomorrow,” Edgardo Hernandez, the executive vice president and president for Lilly’s manufacturing operations, said in the release. “This state-of-the-art parenteral site with the latest technology will enable us to continue to deliver medicines with safety first and quality always around the world.”

Officials expect the new site to be operational in 2027, employing up to 1,000 engineers, operators and scientists. An estimated 1,900 jobs will also be created during construction of the facility, which is expected to begin next year.

“The decision to locate here is good news for Germany as a business location,” Robert Habeck, the vice chancellor and federal minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action, said in the release. “It creates new and future-oriented jobs, shows the confidence of companies in the attractiveness of Germany as a pharmaceutical and industrial location and helps to improve healthcare for our citizens. The new location will make an important contribution to industrial value creation in Germany with high-tech production facilities and research and development.”