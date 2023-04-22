COLUMBUS, Ind. — An electrical malfunction caused a house fire in Columbus, according to the Columbus Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched to 11 N. Hughes St. at approximately 10:24 p.m. on a report of a home fire. When crews arrived they saw fire and smoke coming from the front porch window of a single story home. The fire was under control within 10 minutes.

Investigators have determined that the fire took place due to an electrical malfunction from a portable fireplace heating appliance that was plugged into a faulty outlet causing electrical arching within the receptacle. They also determined the fire to be accidental.

The owner of the home was able to escape the blaze and get to safety at a nearby home. No other person was injured in the fire.

The damages are estimated at $50,000.

The Columbus Fire Department is reminding everyone to have working smoke alarms in their home.