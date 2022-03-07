CASS COUNTY, Ind. – A tornado briefly touched down in Cass County during severe weather this weekend.

The National Weather Service said the EF0 tornado landed about four miles southwest of Royal Center, Indiana, around 2:05 a.m. on Sunday, March 6. The tornado tracked northeast for about a half-mile before dissipating.

The tornado was part of a line of severe thunderstorms that swept through parts of Indiana, Michigan and Ohio late Saturday into early Sunday. The NWS reported damage to trees and homes from the storm.

The estimated peak winds of the Cass County tornado were 70 mph. The EF0 tornado hit near W CR 400 N and N CR 925 W, damaging trees and a house chimney.

It ripped an enclosed porch off a home at the intersection of W CR 400 N and N CR 900 W, tossing it about 175 feet over the house. The tornado also damaged trees and blew off a shed door.

An empty silo north of the home was thrown along the road with debris ending up in a nearby field; the National Weather Service said the silo damage was caused by straight-line winds. A pine tree on the southeast side of the intersection was also thrown into the same field.

The National Weather Service reported damage from the weekend storm in several Indiana counties, including Allen, Blackford, DeKalb, Fulton, Huntington, Jay, LaPorte, Marshall, Pulaski, St. Joseph, Wabash, Wells, White and Whitley.