INDIANAPOLIS — Reader’s Digest has spoken and they selected the Top Diners in the U.S. for all 50 states for foodies that like to travel.
For Hoosiers, Edward’s Drive-In won the bid for 2023.
The rd.com study said, “From Alabama to Wyoming, every state has its most memorable and delicious greasy spoon. These are the 50 best diners in the country.”
The Hoosier tradition of the tenderloin
Those from Indiana know, Hoosiers are known for the breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. According to Reader’s Digest, the biggest (and best) Hoosier tenderloins can be found at Edward’s in Indianapolis, where they once made a 150-pound sandwich for the Indy 500.
The study said you could pair your tenderloin with a side of “greasy hand-dipped onion rings and a frosty homemade root beer.”
Unfortunately, you’ll never get the opportunity to try the Hoosier goods ever again.
Previous reports explained, that in 2022, after 60 years in business, the iconic diner officially closed its doors. The ’50s style diner had been a staple in its southeast community for decades.
Last year, FOX59 viewers also named their tenderloin the “best in the region.”
The sandwich has been featured on the Travel Channel show Man Versus Food.
In November 2021, the pork tenderloin sandwich also was named Indy’s Best in the FOX59 morning show’s ongoing franchise.
Reporter Sherman Burdette hit the road to visit Edward’s Drive-In to deliver the news himself.
Reason behind Edward’s closure
After its initial closure in early 2022, the diner decided to convert its eaterie to “truck form.” The owners had opened the Dashboard Diner food truck when the Super Bowl came to Indy.
“We never wanted to get out of the food business. We just need to redesign how we do it,” explained owner Jeff Edwards. “The mayor said we need you to put a truck in the Super Bowl, and I said, ‘You know what? If I build a truck, it’s going to be the best truck in the city.’”
The food truck was halted for good later in 2022 after a death in the family of the restaurant’s co-founder. The Dashboard food truck was then sold.
As previously reported, like many restaurants, Edward’s had to close during the start of the pandemic. At that time, they had 65 employees. But when they reopened, only 42 returned. The restaurant also dealt with shipping issues for food products.
Eventually, the establishment was not able to keep up with their heavy demand.
Reader’s Digest claimed to find the best diner in Indiana, it had a team that “thoroughly investigated customer ratings, TripAdvisor scores, and local gossip to find the absolute best diner in every state.”
With Indiana, some Hoosiers may take issue with the fact that “2023’s best” is no longer around. Will 2024 bring a viable candidate for foodies to try?
Reader’s Digest List
49 of the country’s other Top Diners of 2023:
- Alabama: City Cafe Diner
- Alaska: Gwennie’s Old Alaska Restaurant
- Arizona: Mel’s Diner
- Arkansas: At The Corner
- California: Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner
- Colorado: Moonlight Diner
- Connecticut: O’Rourke’s Diner
- Delaware: Lucky’s Coffee Shop
- Florida: Peter Pan Diner
- Georgia: Home Grown Restaurant
- Hawaii: Rainbow Drive-In
- Idaho: Jimmy’s Down the Street
- Illinois: Charlie Parker’s Diner
- Indiana: Edward’s Drive-In
- Iowa: Bluebird Diner
- Kansas: Jimmie’s Diner
- Kentucky: Parkette Drive-In
- Louisiana: Dodson Roadside Cafe & Creamery
- Maine: Becky’s Diner
- Maryland: Double T Diner
- Massachusetts: The Breakfast Club
- Michigan: Fleetwood Diner
- Minnesota: Al’s Breakfast
- Mississippi: Ajax Diner
- Missouri: Courtesy Diner
- Montana: Roadhouse Diner
- Nebraska: Shirley’s Diner
- Nevada: Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery
- New Hampshire: Red Arrow Diner
- New Jersey: Tops Diner
- New Mexico: 66 Diner
- New York: Ellen’s Stardust Diner
- North Carolina: Midnight Diner
- North Dakota: Kroll’s Diner
- Ohio: Fred’s Diner
- Oklahoma: Sid’s Diner
- Oregon: Original Hotcake & Steak House
- Pennsylvania: Neptune Diner
- Rhode Island: Modern Diner
- South Carolina: Early Bird Diner
- South Dakota: Phillips Avenue Diner
- Tennessee: Mel’s Diner
- Texas: Magnolia Cafe South
- Utah: Moab Diner
- Vermont: Chelsea Royal Diner
- Virginia: Pink Cadillac Diner
- Washington: Frank’s Diner
- West Virginia: Grandma’s Diner
- Wisconsin: Frank’s Diner
- Wyoming: Johnny J’s Diner
More information on the picks for 2023 can be found on the Reader’s Digest website.