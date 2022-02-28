DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — An Eaton man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing drugs in Delaware County.

A Delaware County circuit judge sentenced Richard A. Bond, 38, to a 15-year prison sentence on February 24.

Bond had pled guilty to dealing methamphetamine on Dec. 2, 2021.

The sentencing comes after a 2018 investigation conducted by the Eaton Police Department.

“I am glad that a drug dealer is going to prison. We have far too many people slinging poison in our community for profit,” said the Delaware County Prosecuting Attorney Eric M. Hoffman.

Hoffman’s full statement:

“I am glad that a drug dealer is going to prison. We have far too many people slinging poison in our community for profit. The Indiana Supreme Court has said that ‘purveyors of illegal narcotic drugs are a menace to society.’ I could not agree more. Drug Dealing is a crime against the public at large. It not only affects the immediate families of the perpetrator and the buyer, it also affects our entire community. It is a dangerous and oftentimes violent endeavor that has ruined countless lives. Drug dealing deteriorates the quality of life in this community. Everyone who works in law enforcement knows all too well that drug dealing and violent crime go hand in hand. The more drug dealers you lock up, the less violent crime you will have.”