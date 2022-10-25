EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — An East Chicago man who was out on bond for attempted murder will now be facing an additional attempted murder charge after he was arrested for shooting at a vehicle on Interstate 80 and striking an occupant.

Andres Perez, 43, was arrested by an Indiana State Police SWAT team on Tuesday morning after police were able to link him to an interstate shooting that occurred on Sunday.

According to Indiana State Police, Perez was in a black GMC Yukon and traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 on Sunday when he shot at a black Acura. Police said an occupant in the Acura sustained a gunshot wound to a lower extremity as a result of the shooting.

Police were able to identify Perez as the shooter. At the time of the shooting, Perez had been out on bond on an attempted murder charge stemming from July.

Perez was taken into custody by the SWAT team on Tuesday and is being held without bond in Lake County Jail.

Perez faces a slew of new charges that include attempted murder, stalking while armed with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and multiple counts of criminal recklessness.