INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday April 22 is Earth Day, and you can do your part to keep our corner of the planet clean with several weekend events aimed at cooperative cleanliness.

It’s a team-up of global proportions as the City of Indianapolis has partnered with Recycleforce to offer free electronic recycling at Riverside Park Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The goal is to divert non-decomposable electronic waste from overstuffed Indiana landfills. The service is free, and anything with an attached electrical cord is eligible

A similar event will be held at the Indianapolis Zoo on Saturday. Their Power Recycling Day — presented by Technology Recyclers from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — offers essentially the same free service but also offers document shredding thanks to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department with a $5 donation.

The city-wide cleanup effort began along many of Indiana’s two-lane roads Friday during the Indiana Department Of Transportation’s “Trash Bash!” event. The volunteer-driven event lasts through the weekend and helps keep some of Indiana’s less-busy, two-lane roads clean as the busier highways and interstates are not covered.

You must sign a waiver and wear a provided safety vest to participate. If you’re interested in making a difference, call 855-INDOT4U or reach out online at INDOT4U.com

In years past, volunteer crews have helped pick up thousands of bags filled with littered trash.

This Earth Day, Hoosiers are not only cleaning the outdoors, but also their homes. Clear your clutter at the church Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faith Presbyterian Church. Proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity, The Julian Center and more.