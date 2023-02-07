Dunking Oreos is a time-honored tradition, making the crème-filled cookies the perfect partner for the NBA.

Oreo is teaming up with the league to launch special edition cookies for all 30 teams, including the Indiana Pacers.

The customized cookies feature the Pacers logo with accompanying sprinkles matching the team’s colors.

Now available online, the cookies aren’t cheap. A dozen will run you $39.95—and that’s before shipping and tax. If you were to ship your order to Indianapolis, for example, it would cost $53.40—that’s $4.45 per cookie!

Oreo is also offering special cookies to celebrate the upcoming All-Star Game in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This isn’t the first time Oreo has worked with the NBA.

Oreo and parent company Mondelēz International teamed up with the league in 2021 for limited-edition “NBA Dynasty” edition cookies featuring six teams and their respective dynasties: the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs.

You can find the 2023 special edition cookies for all 30 teams here.