CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are searching for a dump truck driver who is still unaccounted for after his truck fell into a water-filled rock quarry pit in southern Indiana on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a Mulzer Crushed Stone Inc. employee was operating a dump truck at a quarry pit near the 20000 block of Alton Fredonia Road when the truck slipped over the edge and dropped several hundred feet into the water below.

First responders’ search efforts were reportedly hampered due to the unstable and steep terrain of the quarry pit. Mulzer employees ended up assisting conservation officers by helping construct a temporary path that allowed access to the water.

DNR said that sonar images taken from a conservation officer’s boat confirmed the location of the dump truck underwater. The driver, however, did not surface.

Divers and a remote-operated vehicle will be used on Wednesday as the search continues at the water-filled quarry pit.