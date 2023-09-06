INDIANAPOLIS – Drivers on Indy’s south side should watch for some lane closures and other changes as work on the I-69 Finish Line project continues.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, the reworked interstate configuration will open to traffic late next year. Once the project is finished, INDOT will have:

constructed more than 26 miles of new interstate highway

added 35 new lane miles to local access roads

built 39 new bridges and 10 new interchanges

This week, drivers should look for single-lane nighttime closures on I-465 between Kentucky Avenue and US 31. The move will allow crews to perform maintenance and structure installation work.

INDOT said 20-minute traffic stoppages are possible on Bluff Road, Meridian Street and Harding Street between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

On Thursday (Sept. 7), crews will close the southbound ramps at Smith Valley Road to install light fixtures. The work is scheduled to happened between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m., with County Line Road being used as the primary detour.

The southbound ramps to and from Smith Valley just recently opened. There remains no direct access to northbound SR 37 from Smith Valley, although northbound ramps are set to open later this year.

Drivers will encounter a single lane on northbound SR 37 under the SR 144 bridge until October while crews continue working over Bluff Creek just south of the interchange.