INDIANAPOLIS – Two people escaped serious injuries following an early morning crash on the northwest side, police say.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to W. 38th Street and Georgetown Road for the two-vehicle crash.

Image from crash scene on Aug. 18, 2023

Image from crash scene on Aug. 18, 2023

Image from crash scene on Aug. 18, 2023

Police said a Kia was in the intersection when a minivan crashed into its side.

The incident was originally called in as a hit-and-run because no one initially realized the second vehicle had gone through a guardrail and down a small ravine. The second driver later got out and approached investigators.

Both drivers suffered only minor injuries, police said. They were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation.