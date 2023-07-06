INDIANAPOLIS — Just like I-465 eastbound in June, a portion of I-465 westbound will shut down on the southwest side.

Starting Friday night, crews will begin to close I-465 westbound between I-65 and I-70 in phases.

Drivers are not looking forward to it.

”I try to avoid it at all costs because of that,” said Darren. He lives about a half-mile from I-465 off the Harding St. exit.

”It’s going to make it more difficult for a lot of people,” said Keisha Kenton. She lives off the Harding exit, too, but has to commute to the northwest side.

INDOT said this closure will allow them to get work done faster and safer.

”By removing traffic from the roadway, crews can work safer and more efficiently without having to switch around maintenance of traffic,” Natalie Garrett with INDOT said.

The closure is a part of the I-69 Finish Line project, it will connect 465 to I-69 and make 465 even wider.

Garrett said it would’ve added months to the construction time if they would’ve taken the project lane by lane instead of a complete closure.

The project gives construction crews three weeks to complete a myriad of projects.

”Some bridge work, installing some drainage structures under the roadway, pavement improvements, rebuilding some ramps,” Garrett said.

The work is very similar to what was done to EB 465 just a few weeks earlier.

”We were able to overlay some bridge decks there between 65 and 70, we were able to rebuild some ramps, do some pavement work and we installed a number of drainage structures underneath the roadway,” Garrett said.

For those drainage structures, Garrett said they had to completely dig up parts of 465, another reason for the full closure.

While I-465 WB is closed, I-465 EB will still be open. Drivers should see crews working 24/7.

”Hundreds of crews out there working along all sections of 465 westbound, so we’ll have all hands on deck for the entirety of the three week closure,” Garrett said.

The official detour for the 465 WB closure is taking I-65 and I-70 through the South Split.

Drivers we talked to said they’re worried about how this will clog the streets around 465, as well.

”I usually take the streetway to avoid the highway but it looks like that’s going to be packed now too,” Kenton said.

Others are upset with the full closure.

”I just think it’s super frustrating that they shut down all the lanes at one time,” Darren said. “One lane would be fine with me.

The roadway should reopen on July 29th – Garrett said they’ll work with the weather as it’s happening.

”We want to get this back open just as fast as the public does,” she said.

Both Kenton and Darren are looking forward to when the project ends.

”I’m looking forward to them just being done,” Darren said. “I wouldn’t care if they quit right now and left it alone.”

”I’m ready for the new roads, I’m tired of these potholes,” Kenton said.

The entire I-69 Finish Line project is expected to finish at the end of 2024.