INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis metro police officers are investigating an early Tuesday morning school bus crash with two students on board.

This happened just after 9 a.m. off 10th Street and Country Club Road on the city’s west side.

The kids were checked out by medics on the scene and then sent to school. The driver of the other vehicle received minor injuries and was picked up by a family member.

IMPD says there were no serious injuries in the crash.

No information has been released on the bus driver’s condition.

Police say the roadway is expected to be closed for the next several hours while officers investigate the crash.

This is a developing story, we will update as we learn more.