HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A driver has been airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after the pickup truck he was driving collided with the rear end of a school bus. No students were on the school bus at the time of the accident.

According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, the crash occurred at 9:49 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 38 and Horton Road, located northwest of where State Road 38 crosses U.S. 31.

The sheriff’s department said the pickup was a Ford F-350 and was pulling a trailer full of Republic trash cans when it drove into the rear of the school bus.

The school bus driver was not injured in the accident.

No further information has been released at this time as deputies continue to investigate the crash.