INDIANAPOLIS – A driver was ejected after a car went off the interstate and down an embankment Monday night.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded around 8:30 p.m. to I-65 northbound near the I-70 westbound ramp.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine said a vehicle went off the road and tumbled down the embankment. The crash involved a single vehicle, and the driver was the sole occupant.

Perrine said the driver was ejected from the vehicle during the incident was being treated at an area hospital.

It didn’t appear the driver suffered any life-threatening injuries, Perrine said.