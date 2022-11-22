COLUMBUS, Ind. – A 26-year-old woman died after a train hit her car in Columbus Monday night.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. at Indianapolis Road and Long Road. Investigators said a train was heading south along the tracks on Indianapolis Road when it hit a Ford Explorer heading westbound on Long Road.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Iris Marie Castellano, died at the scene, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the crash with the assistance of the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police.

This the second deadly crash involving a train in Columbus in the span of two days. On Sunday, a 29-year-old man died after being hit by a train while walking on tracks north of Deaver Road along SR 11.