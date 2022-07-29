SCOTT COUNTY, Ind. – A driver died after crashing his semi truck into an overpass bridge support on I-65 in southern Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 7:15 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-65 at mile marker 34 near Austin.

They found a 2022 Freightliner had collided head-on with the bridge support for the State Road 256 overpass.

The driver, identified as 53-year-old Brian Bayne of Bakerstown, Pennsylvania, died at the scene.

According to an ISP crash reconstructionist, the investigation and evidence at the scene pointed to a possible tire failure as a contributing factor in the crash.

The crash led police to close SR 256 and southbound I-65, although both have since reopened.

An inspector examined the bridge support and checked for any damage to the overpass. The crash remains under investigation.