TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Buck Creek woman died after her car went off the road and crashed into a Tippecanoe County home Wednesday night.

According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched before 6:30 p.m. to the 8400 block of E 300 N in Lafayette for a single-vehicle crash. The car had driven off the road and slammed into the residence.

Personnel arrived to find the driver, 70-year-old Marilyn Rogers, unresponsive. She was taken to IU Health Arnett Hospital where she later died. Police said she was wearing her seatbelt; the car’s airbag also deployed.

No one inside the home was hurt.

According to police, Rogers was heading east on County Road 300 N when she drove off the right side of the road. The car traveled through a field and fence line before hitting the home.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol or drugs were factors. The crash remains under investigation.