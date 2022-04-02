INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Department of Public Works (DPW) is expecting to close a portion of College Avenue over the Central Canal north of Broad Ripple Avenue on Monday, April 4.

Northbound traffic will be redirected to Kessler Boulevard, Meridian Street and 71st Street to reconnect with College Avenue during the time of the closure. DPW says southbound traffic should use 71st Street, Meridian Street and Kessler Boulevard.

Westfield Boulevard will remain open for traffic that is traveling northeast along the canal during construction.

College Avenue should reopen later this fall, according to DPW.