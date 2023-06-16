INDIANAPOLIS — Indy residents living near the interstate cutting through the Old Southside neighborhood see empty liquor bottles, old cans and torn up plastic wrappers gathering along streets. That is why the area will be a big focus of a neighborhood clean-up Saturday.

Downtown Indy Inc. is partnering with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful to expand its downtown cleanups to neighborhoods around downtown.

“Everyone wants to live in a clean neighborhood,” said Summer Keown with Keep Indianapolis Beautiful.

The organization has already collected almost half-a-million pounds of litter this year.

“It has an impact on the way we feel about the place that we live, it has an impact on how safe we feel about safety,” Keown said.

Taylor Shaffer, the president and CEO of Downtown Indy Inc., said these clean-ups are about supporting the neighborhoods around the mile square.

“Downtown vibrancy is directly linked to the vibrancy of the connected neighborhoods,” Shaffer said.

The first neighborhood clean-up will be Saturday in the Old Southside neighborhood.

Matt Swickenheimer, the vice president of the Old Southside Neighborhood Association, said he loves his neighborhood – from Colts games, to the expansion of the Cultural Trail and improvements to Meridian Street.

“It’s exciting to see the neighborhood improve,” he said.

Swickenheimer did admit that the litter is an eyesore, though. He said the trash is the worst around the interstate cutting through the neighborhood. They always find interesting items in the area.

”Electronics, liquor bottles, clothing, underwear,” Swickenheimer said. “We get all kinds of stuff thrown out of car windows and then it’s on our front doorstep.”

Volunteers will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, following a 2-mile route as they pick up trash along the way. A Keep Indianapolis Beautiful truck will follow along so volunteers have a place to put trash.

Anyone and everyone is invited, the group said.

“30 people can do some much in the span of a few hours, you can go from a street that has quite a bit of litter to completely clean,” Keown said.

Swickenheimer said he is hoping for a big turnout, not of just neighbors but of people outside the Old Southside too. He said he sees the neighborhood as a first-impression spot for the city because Lucas Oil Stadium and the convention center are so close.

“A lot of the things first-time visitors see is the Old Southside,” he said.

If you want to sign up for the clean-up Saturday morning, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful asks you to do so at this link. If you aren’t able to sign up, you can just show up to the clean-up ready to help.

There will also be similar neighborhood clean-ups on Aug. 19 in the Cole-Noble District and Oct. 28 in the North Meridian neighborhood.

If you want to organize your own neighborhood clean-up or need resources to do so you can check out the Keep Indianapolis Beautiful website.