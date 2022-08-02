INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready to order up some waffle fries and a chicken sandwich–Downtown Indy’s new Chick-fil-A will open for business on Thursday, Aug. 4.

The restaurant, located at 10 E. Washington St., will be open for dine-in and carryout from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. As with all Chick-fil-A locations, the restaurant is closed on Sundays.

Customers can place an order for pickup, dine-in or delivery using the Chick-fil-A. Third-party delivery options will also be available.

The location will employ 50 to 70 people for full- and part-time positions. Owner/Operator Kevin Brown is a former U.S. Air Force officer who also worked for Rolls-Royce. He’s lived in Indianapolis since 2007.

To celebrate this week’s opening, Chick-fil-A is recognizing 100 local heroes by giving them free meals for a year.

The company is also donating $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant, with the money going to local efforts to fight hunger.

The downtown location joins nearly 30 others serving the Indianapolis area, according to Chick-fil-A.