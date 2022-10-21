INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project.

The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting.

Crews will widen part of the bridge near the ramp and replace the concrete.

Drivers will be redirected to the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit. Those heading on westbound I-70 through the North Split reconstruction zone should use the left lane to access the Martin Luther King Jr./West Street exit ramp.

Access to downtown will still be available through:

I-70 westbound collector/distributor (C/D) ramp exit ramp to Michigan Street (13 ton declared vehicle weight restriction effect)

I-65 southbound to MLK/West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound exit to Washington Street (13-ton declared vehicle weight restriction in effect)

All existing ramps on I-70 west of the South Split

INDOT still hopes to finish the North Split project by the end of the year, although colder weather and supply concerns could stand in the way.