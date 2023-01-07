HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — Police are conducting a double death investigation in Hendricks County.

Police were sent to a home in the 10200 block of E. County Road 100 South around 9:15 Saturday morning for a welfare check. A family member told police they were unable to reach a loved one after the person had not showed up to work for several days.

Two people inside the home, a man and a woman, were discovered deceased. Police believe they were both residents of the home.

Police have not indicated the nature of their deaths. They say an active death investigation is now underway.