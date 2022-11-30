MARION COUNTY, Ind.– There’s still time to help out Hoosier families this Christmas!

We’re partnering with “The Christmas Experience” to collect donations for families in need to have a merry Christmas.

“We use the gifts as a way to identify what their greater barriers are so we can connect them with valuable, relevant resources to help them be empowered and move forward in their lives,” said Jamie Inskeep, founder of “The Christmas Experience.”

“The Christmas Experience” is an annual event put on by Empowering Indy that supports parents during the Christmas season.

“Not only are we providing toys, but resources, so kids have a more sustainable life,” Inskeep said.

Families can shop for free toys, take family photos with Santa, get help with child support and housing assistance, and gain access to a fully-stocked food pantry.

“Asking for help is hard,” Inskeep said. “Almost everyone knows what it’s like to be in a difficult season and ask for help.”

Parent applications have closed this season, with 260 families and 753 kids set to receive a special gift this Christmas.

“We want them to know that they are loved,” Inskeep said, “and that there is a community that cares about you. We know this is a hard time for everyone, and we want to rally together and love on you and help you.”

With two weeks left to donate, “The Christmas Experience” is making one final push to get some of the last items they need on their list.

“We still have a lot of needs we’d like to meet,” Inskeep said. “We need about 10,000 more dollars to meet all of those needs to be able to provide Christmas for over 750 kids.”

To donate, click here.