BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – The dog had been tied to a tree, shot and left to die.

Now, police want to know who did it.

According to the Bartholomew County Humane Society, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office responded on Feb. 23 after a dog was found shot to death.

The young, adult male black and white pit mix was discovered tied to a tree by the side of County Road 1150 East in Hartsville.

The Humane Society shared a picture of the dog’s collar and leash in hopes someone may recognize it. The tag lacked identification, and the dog was not microchipped.

Anyone with information should contact the Bartholomew County Prosecutor’s Office (812-379-1670) or Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office (812-379-1650).