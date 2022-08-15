MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Court documents reveal that two 19-year-olds from Morgantown drove past a home multiple times honking and yelling before the suspects pulled into the driveway and shot a 38-year-old man multiple times while his wife was present.

On Monday, charges were officially filed against Nicholas Saunders, 19, and Miranda Lawson, 19, for their involvement in the shooting.

Saunders has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery and two counts of pointing a firearm. Lawson is charged with false reporting.



From left: Booking photos of Nicholas Saunders and Miranda Lawson

According to court documents, police were called out to the 800 block of S. 800 W. in Morgantown on Aug. 7 at approximately 8:55 p.m. on reports of a person shot. Deputies responding to the scene discovered the 38-year-old victim had been shot multiple times in his abdomen and legs.

The victim’s wife told police her and her husband had been unloading a Jeep from a trailer in the driveway when a dark blue Ford Taurus drove past the residence several times with the occupants honking and shouting. The Taurus then drove into the driveway and Saunders and Lawson exited the vehicle.

Lawson is alleged to have begun arguing with the victim’s wife before Saunders pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victim’s wife. The victim later told police he then approached Saunders telling him to put the gun away. Saunders reportedly shot the victim multiple times from only two to six feet away.

After the shooting, Lawson and Saunders fled in the Taurus and tossed the firearm out a window.

Court documents reveal that police tracked Lawson to a home on Mahalasville Road in Morgantown where she was taken into custody. Lawson admitted to police about being in a relationship with both the victim and Saunders, according to court documents, but originally denied being at the scene of the shooting.

Saunders was tracked to Elizabethtown and arrested by police. After being told he was being detained for attempted murder, Saunders reportedly began pounding his head against the window of a police cruiser and cracked the glass until it nearly shattered, court documents reveal.

Saunders eventually admitted to the shooting after first trying to claim the victim had a knife. However, no knife was found on scene. Saunders told police where he threw out the gun worried that children might find the firearm and hurt themselves, court documents reveal.

Lawson reportedly broke down crying after hearing that Saunders told police about the shooting and confessed she had lied in her earlier interviews with police because she’d been scared of getting caught.

Saunders remains in jail with a $400 bond. Lawson posted bond and has already been released from jail. Saunders also faces criminal mischief and resisting law enforcement charges in Jennings County.