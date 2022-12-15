EATON, Ind. — An Eaton couple is accused of leaving multiple dogs without food or water for several days after one of them went to jail, and the other went to a temporary home.

According to a booking card, Devin Townsend was admitted into the Delaware County Jail on October 17, 2022 for domestic battery and strangulation.

Four days into Townsend’s stint, staff at the jail learned Townsend had left three dogs at the family home without food or water, court documents stated.

Police visited the home and saw the dogs in deplorable conditions. Officers said one dog had no shelter and was tied to a short chain in the front yard. Two other dogs were in a makeshift kennel in a back yard “covered in trash.” None of the had dogs food or water.

Devin Townsend’s wife Ashley Townsend had been at a shelter while Devin was in jail.

When police contacted Ashley about the three dogs, she told investigators she only wanted one of the dogs.

Investigators said both Devin and Ashley Townsend had access to phones and could have called someone to check on their dogs. Neither made any attempt to have someone take care of the animals, according to court documents.

Both Devin and Ashley Townsend were charged with three counts of animal cruelty.

One of the dogs had previously belonged to a neighbor, and that dog was returned to the neighbor. The two other dogs had been adopted from the Blackford County animal shelter and were returned to that facility.