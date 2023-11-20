FRIENDSHIP, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident from over the weekend, leaving a minor child injured.

Around 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, first responders were called to a hunting accident on private property near the 6000 block of County Road 800 South in Friendship.

According to Monday’s release, an initial investigation revealed that a juvenile hunter was climbing into their tree stand when the straps securing it, broke and caused the stand to fall.

The juvenile then fell nearly 20 feet, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Cincinnati hospital.

They were reported to be in serious condition.

Conservation officers reminded Hoosiers that the most common hunting-related injuries are from accidents involving “tree stands and elevated platforms.”

Officers added that all hunters should wear a full body safety harness when going up to and getting down from elevated platforms.

For more information on hunting safety, you can head to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources hunting section on their website.