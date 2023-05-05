RICHMOND, Ind. — Court records show an ongoing dispute between neighbors over the property lines escalated to a police shooting in Richmond.

An 81-year-old man was wounded after being shot by police following a lengthy standoff Thursday night.

The front windows of the suspect’s home are shattered. Huge holes have been ripped in both the back and side walls after Indiana State Police say the 81-year-old homeowner barricaded himself inside and refused to come out Thursday night.

‘At some point, while they were trying to de-escalate the situation and have him surrender, he reportedly fired rounds at police,” said Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan.

Prior to that shooting, Sgt. Keegan claims the suspect, Charles Adams., shot and wounded his next-door neighbor.

Booking photo for Charles Adams

Richmond police responded to a shooting at the 1800 block of Rich Rd. at approximately 2:52 p.m. Thursday. At the scene, police confirmed that “an adult male fired multiple rounds at an adult woman.”

Sgt. Keegan confirmed that the 42-year-old woman was shot by the man, and she was taken to Reid Health with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers eventually used tear gas to try and get Adams to surrender. When that failed, police insisted the suspect pointed a gun at officers, who then fired their weapons.

“The main goal of police is to try and end the situation peacefully. We tried many times to de-escalate the situation. We asked him to surrender peacefully,” said Keegan.

State troopers rendered medical aid to Adams, who was taken to Reid Health with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Court records show just last week Adams was charged with intimidation for allegedly threatening the same neighbor over the location of their detached garage.

According to the affidavit in that case, police advised Charles he would be arrested, to which he replied, “Well, I’ll just kill them.”

Police seized a 38 special handgun from the suspect.

Richmond police even filed a red flag notice against Adams, labeling him as a dangerous person because of his declining mental health.

Police wrote, “It is likely that Charles’ advanced age and deteriorating mental state contribute to his newfound issues concerning the property lines. Due to the continuing threats and Charles seemingly declining mental capacity, I will additionally be filing a dangerous person affidavit with this case as well.”

During a court hearing Tuesday, a judge found Adams was dangerous and his firearm was held. At that time Adams told the court he did not have any other weapons.

“It’s just sad. It really is. It’s sad,” said Charles Sittloh.

Charles Sittloh is a close friend of the suspect. He said Adams expressed remorse over the prior dispute and doesn’t know why it escalated again on Thursday.

“He was just distraught from the whole escalation happening over the property line,” said Sittloh. “He probably felt abandoned from the Earth. That’s probably how he felt.”

ISP identified the SWAT members who discharged their weapons as Master Trooper George True, Senior Trooper Nickolas Yaeger, Trooper Dana Harvey, Senior Trooper Jason Madison and Senior Trooper Brandon Henderson. As is standard practice in police shootings, they’ll be placed on administrative leave as the incident is investigated.

Detectives from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District are leading the investigation. They will eventually turn their findings over to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for review.