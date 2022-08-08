INDIANAPOLIS — Despite Gen Con leaders casting criticism toward Indiana in regard to the recent abortion ban, Gen Con announced “The Best Four Days in Gaming” will return to Indianapolis Aug. 3-6 in 2023.

Gen Con, the largest and longest running tabletop gaming convention in North America, attracted over 50,000 people to downtown Indianapolis this past weekend and generated an estimated $57.4 million in economic activity for restaurants, hotels, and other businesses in Indianapolis.

“Our goal this year was a return to the level of scale and spectacle that make Gen Con a can’t-miss annual event for gaming fans from around the world, and we absolutely feel we achieved that,” said Gen Con President David Hoppe.

Gen Con wasn’t the first large event or corporation to publically announce criticism of the impending abortion ban leading some to wonder if the ban could affect tourism, business, or job growth/retention in Indiana. Two large Indiana employers, Eli Lilly and Cummins, have spoken out against the abortion ban and stated they would consider expanding outside the Hoosier state.

This year marked the 55th anniversary of Gen Con and attracted visitors from the Hoosier state and beyond. The convention’s exhibit hall featured more than 530 game publisher and vendor displays while other halls and ballrooms offered nearly 15,000 events over the four-day convention.

“For nearly two decades, Gen Con has held its amazing event in Indy. And, as Gen Con has grown in size, so has our city,” said Leonard Hoops, president & CEO of Visit Indy. “Our entire community loves welcoming Gen Con’s attendees, and we look forward to seeing them again in 2023 and beyond.”

Gen Con also partnered with Patachou Foundation, a nonprofit which serves meals and learning experiences for children. Gen Con said more than $40,000 was raised for the foundation over the weekend from multiple charity events.