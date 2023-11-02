GREENCASTLE, Ind. — DePauw University is undergoing a cybersecurity incident impacting its network environment, according to a news release.

After FOX59/CBS4 received emails and calls from individuals impacted by the incident, the university confirmed that they were recently “made aware” of the incident impacting its network. The university said that they are working with a team of forensic experts to restore the university’s network.

In the statement, officials said that a “comprehensive investigation” into the incident is ongoing and could take weeks. The university said they are “fully committed to the protection of student and employee information, systems security and data privacy.”

“While these types of situations have become all-too-common nationwide, we recognize the significance of this event and have quickly taken the appropriate steps to address it,” the statement said. “Unfortunately, these investigations can take time. Our comprehensive assessment is ongoing and may span several weeks.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we will provide additional updates as appropriate”

For more information, visit DePauw University’s website.