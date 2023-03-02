JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A northern Indiana man was arrested for his suspected role in a Jasper County arson.

Police arrested Carlos Yanez, 29, of Demotte, on Feb. 27. He is accused of setting a fire at a home in Island Grove on Jan. 8. Yanez was found in the area by deputies as firefighters were putting out the fire. At the time, he was arrested on marijuana-related counts but was released when his bond was posted.

Detectives continued their investigation into the fire and “determined that Carlos M. Yanez had ignited the initial structure fire.”

Yanez was arrested on two counts of attempted murder and arson.