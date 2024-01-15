GREENWOOD, Ind. — Officials with the city of Greenwood confirmed with FOX59/CBS4 that the demolition of the Red Carpet Inn in Greenwood is expected to start this week.

This comes after officials said that crews have received permits to begin the demolition of the facility. According to previous reports in December 2023, a new owner of the property began the demolition process of the site, located at 1117 E. Main St. in Greenwood.

Before its closure, officials said that inspectors found nearly 200 critical violations at the Red Carpet Inn when it was open. There were also repeated violations of health and safety codes as well as hundreds of visits to the Inn from police, fire and EMS from mid-June 2021 through January 2023.

In October, the inn was initially scheduled to be demolished. But that decision was delayed after a near sale of the hotel fell through in early October 2023.

Earlier this month, crews were seen at the site removing trash and furniture and stripping the building. According to previous reports, crews were waiting to make sure the hotel’s water, gas and electricity were shut off before a demolition order was issued.

“City leaders are pleased to see this structure come down and look forward to what will fill this space as the gateway into Greenwood,” officials with the city of Greenwood said on Monday.