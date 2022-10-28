DELPHI, Ind. — The news of an arrest made in connection with the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German spread around the small town like wildfire.

“I literally just found out like five minutes ago,” Lisa Bridwell said. “It’s about time.”

People called and texted everyone they knew and told whoever they could. Garry Williams got an urgent message from his wife as he pulled into town to get lunch.

“It makes you realize it can happen anywhere,” said Garry Williams. “It can happen to anyone.”

For so many, what they felt when they heard these little girls might get justice was palpable.

“Chills all over my body, like ecstatic,” said Brandi Crist. “Finally, some closure for the families.”

Laura Greene owns the Urban Chique boutique in town and said its all her customers were talking about.

“We are very happy. We are very happy as a community,” Greened said. “We can all put this behind us and I’m very happy for the family.”

The murders have consumed this small town for nearly six years.

“It was shocking that it could happen in a place like this,” Williams said.

Greene said the community hasn’t been the same since the murders and she doesn’t know if it ever will be.

“It’s had a big effect,” Greene said. “I mean in the beginning we didn’t trust people we were always looking behind our back.”

For many we spoke to, the worst revelation today was that the suspect was one of their own.

“For those of us who came in contact with this suspect it’s kind of eerie,” Greene said.

The hope is that the community can being to move on.

“It’s like a weight has been lifted off of everybody,” Bridwell said. “I think everybody’s just gonna be really happy.”

However, so many people know, for the families of Abby Williams and Libby German that closure may never come.

“The people who knew the girls will never be totally over it I’m sure,” Williams said.

Both families are expected to speak at a news conference with Indiana State Police on Monday morning.