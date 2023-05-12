EATON, Ind. – Cyber tips led police to arrest a foster parent accused of taking explicit photos and videos of children in his care.

Scott A. Hoover, 27, faces five counts of child exploitation, two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of neglect of a dependent, according to court documents filed in Delaware County on Wednesday.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received cyber tips in August 2021 and September 2021 about child sexual abuse material being “possessed, manufactured or distributed” from an email address that traced back to Hoover’s home in Eaton.

Police obtained a search warrant and recovered multiple electronic and digital devices from the residence. Investigators found numerous instances of child sexual abuse material on the devices.

According to court documents, Hoover used a baby monitor to record children in “multiple stages of undress, and also engaging in sexual acts.” He traded photos and videos with other individuals using the Kik messaging app, police said.

At least two videos had been recorded with what investigators believe was a hidden camera from Hoover’s bathroom.

The materials showed children who were in Hoover’s care as well as other unidentified children, police said. Hoover sometimes posted videos and photos while requesting other users send him similar material in return.

According to court documents, Hoover “admitted to watching and viewing at least 100 images or videos of child pornography of both boys and girls on his phone.”

Hoover was booked into the Delaware County Jail Wednesday night.