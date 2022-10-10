GREENSBURG, Ind. — A Decatur County man was arrested after Indiana State Police say he tampered with a local judge’s vehicle.

According to ISP, the Greensburg Police Department was sent to a parking lot on August 19 when a Decatur County judge had experienced car trouble. The judge told police he was unable to start his truck, and when he got outside to look at the vehicle, he saw someone had put spray foam insulation in his truck’s tailpipe.

Greensburg police reviewed surveillance footage and then contacted ISP due to a “conflict of interest.”

An ISP investigation led to the arrest of Jimmy Colson, 62, of Flat Rock, Indiana on October 5.

He was preliminarily charged with intimidation and criminal mischief.