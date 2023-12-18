PLAINFIELD, Ind. – The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office is investigating a pair of deaths in Plainfield.

According to the coroner’s office, authorities were called to the 5800 block of Grevillea Lane in Plainfield.

Plainfield police said this started as a burglary run just before 3:40 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found deceased individuals inside the home.

While the police department didn’t confirm how many people were found, the coroner’s office indicated two people were dead.

This is a developing story.