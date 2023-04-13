SHELBY COUNTY, Ind. – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators said a National Guard helicopter noticed the body while conducting exercises in the 6900 block of North County Road 250E.

The remains were off the roadway in an area covered with brush, the sheriff’s office said. They believe the individual is a male but have not yet identified him. No cause of death was available.

Anyone with information should contact Capt. Darren Chandler of the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department at 317-398-6661.