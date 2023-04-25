BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Hendrick’s County Coroner’s Office has launched a death investigation after a Brownsburg man was killed overnight in a house fire.

Brownsburg fire crews were dispatched around 4:50 a.m. Tuesday to a residential fire in progress on Fairfield Drive. Upon arrival, fire crews “brought the fire under control in a short time,” according to a BFT post on Facebook.

Soon after, crews discovered a dead body amongst the fire damage and contacted the Hendricks County Coroner’s office.

In conjunction with the Brownsburg Police Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s office, the coroner’s office launched a death investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, the man killed in the fire was identified as 49-year-old Jeffrey Ransom of Brownsburg.

While the coroner said the death investigation to determine cause and manner of death is ongoing, it is not currently believed that foul play is involved. The coroner’s office said more info should be expected in the next 6-8 weeks.