Photo of scene from May 4, 2023

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead in a retention pond Thursday morning.

According to Fishers police, emergency responders were called to a pond near Harborvale Chase and 141st Street around 9:30 a.m.

They found an adult male dead. An investigation is now underway to determine the circumstances surrounding his death.